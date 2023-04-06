Arrangements for matric exams reviewed

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Wednesday visited centre for matric annual examinations established by Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi at Divisional Public School and College (DPSC), says a press release.

He reviewed the ongoing examinations in various examination halls and rooms. He checked roll number slips of children and inspected the attendance sheet. He inquired from the examination staff about the suggestions for better conduction of the examination. Speaking on the occasion, Laiqat Ali Chatha said that it is the responsibility of the examination staff to

ensure a transparent exam­ination. Deputy Co­mm­is­sioners, Additional Com­­mi­­­ssioners and Assistant Commissioners are monitoring all the examination centres on daily basis.

The sealed envelopes of the question papers are opened in front of the CCTV cameras. Commissioner said that he is personally active in monitoring the exams as discouraging the cheating mafia is a common responsibility of all of us. He further said that the conduct of clean and transparent examinations is a sign of a good future. Elaborate security arrangements have been made outside each examination centre.

The commissioner also visited various classes and inspected the available facilities and reviewed the educational activities. During his visit, he interacted with the students and asked different questions related to general knowledge, Pakistan studies and other subjects.