Widow gets pension benefits after 10 years

Islamabad: The widow of late Muhammad Latif, formerly working as driver with National Trust for the Disabled (NTD) filed a complaint against Ministry of Human Rights through Mobile App of Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat for inordinate delay in payment of her dues admissible under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package, says a press release.

She stated that her husband expired during service in 2014 and she was entitled to receive full pay and allowances till the age of her husband’s superannuation. Although monthly salary started w.e.f. April, 2021 but arrears of salary and PM Assistance Package was not disbursed to her. Her repeated visits, spread over many years, to NTD and the Ministry of Human Rights failed to get the lawful entitlements released to her. Hence, she filed the complaint before the Federal Ombudsman.

The NTD (later on merged with Directorate General of Special Education) and the Ministry of Human Rights replied that the widow’s dues including the senior scale promotion benefits have not been paid due to shortage of funds. During hearing proceedings at the Federal Ombudsman’s Office, the representative of Special Education Directorate informed that an amount of Rs3.2 million is pending against the Agency.