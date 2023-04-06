IBCC bilingual declamation competition ends

Islamabad: On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) organised the Inter-Board Bilingual Declamation Competition in three different phases i.e on board level, province level and on national level.

The closing ceremony of the event was held on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University, here, where students from all over Pakistan participated. The theme for the competition was ‘My Constitution-Guarantee of My Freedoms,’ which aimed to promote awareness among students about the importance of the Constitution and how it guarantees their fundamental rights and freedoms. The competition was held in both English and Urdu languages, and the participants presented their speeches with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The closing ceremony was graced by the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, who attended as the chief guest. The Minister congratulated the students for their outstanding performance and emphasized the significance of the Constitution in safeguarding the rights of the citizens. He encouraged the students to continue their efforts to promote awareness about the Constitution and its role in shaping the country's future.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the Minister said that, “The Constitution of Pakistan 1973 guarantees fundamental rights to the citizens of Pakistan, including the right to life, liberty, and education. He said that, Pakistan is among the top five countries with the highest figures for out-of-school children globally. He added, as per NCRC report, Pakistan has 22.8 million children between 5 and 16 years old - world's second highest number of out-of-school children”. He further said that, “By June 2023, no child in Islamabad will be deprived of the basic right of education". The IBCC Secretary, Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, appreciated the efforts of the students and expressed his gratitude to the Minister for his support in organising the event.