Belgian envoy visits Safe City

Islamabad: The Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Charles Delogne along with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Belgium visited the Safe City Islamabad, where he met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the police spokesman said.

The IGP along with senior officers welcomed the delegation and briefed the delegation about various sections of Safe City. Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan further told the delegation that the coverage of the Safe City Islamabad was 30 percent in the city. Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shehbaz Shareef and Federal Minister of Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan took special interest and directed to extend it to 100 percent in the city upon which its coverage has been enhanced to different areas of the city. “Various private buildings, toll plazas and metro buses have also been linked with Safe City” the IGP maintained.

The delegation conducted a complete tour of Safe City Islamabad including the command and control centre and the centralized system of the project including the emergency control centre, dispatch control centre, e-challan system and “Pukar-15” helpline. They were also briefed about modern cameras, smart cars, and monitoring systems.

He further told the delegation that various emergency services of Islamabad Capital Police have also been brought together under one roof in Safe City so that all kinds of facilities can be provided to the citizens on time. IGP Islamabad gave a police shield to the Ambassador on behalf of Islamabad's capital police. The delegation highly appreciated the efforts of IGP Islamabad and his team.