Beggars arrested, handed over to police

LAHORE: In a joint operation, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Dolphin Squad have teamed up to combat the growing issue of professional beggars in the City. According to details, the operation has already yielded positive results, with several professional beggars being apprehended and taken into police custody. With the help of Safe Cities Cameras, PSCA and Dolphin Squad are working together to identify areas where professional beggars are known to operate. In this regard, Safe Cities has released a video of the operation against professional beggars.

SP Safe City Ayesha Butt supervised the operation against the beggars and instructed the Anti-Beggary Squad. Upon detection of Safe Cities cameras, beggars were arrested from Akbar Chowk, Pindi Stop and Model Town Link Road.

SP Safe City Ayesha Butt said that identification of professional beggars would be continued with Safe Cities cameras, and action would be taken against them. On the direction of IG Punjab, the crackdown against beggars will continue by Safe Cities, Lahore Police, Dolphin Force, and Traffic Police.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,063 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 14 people died, whereas 1,128 were injured. Out of this, 599 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.