‘Youths to be trained in LG dept’

LAHORE: Caretaker Local Government Minister, Punjab, Ibrahim Murad on Wednesday said that educated youth would be offered internship in the Punjab Local Government Department and their services would be utilised for inculcating civic sense and concepts of social responsibility among the people.

He was chairing a meeting to review different proposals for improving service delivery for raising standards of living of the people in the province. Dr Naveera Junaid of the Special Monitoring Unit and other experts participated in the meeting.

The minister informed that E-governance was being introduced in the Local Government department for transforming the civic bodies into ‘Digital Municipality System’. Digital technology will be used for providing necessary services to the people at their door step, he added.

The minister said that proposal for setting up portable washrooms at busy places was being seriously considered under the Public Private Partnership mode. He said that construction of ramps in commercial buildings has been made mandatory for special people besides allocation of separate parking space for such individuals.

Special attention will be paid to regular repair and maintenance of water filtration plants for ensuring uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water, the minister assured.