Workshop held on systematic review at FJMU

LAHORE: Speakers have termed research as a powerful aspect of educational experiences. Addressing a workshop on systematic review at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), the speakers stressed the need of promoting research culture in students and the faculty.

FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal interacted with participated and shared his views. Prof Dr Shamsa Humayun, ex FJMU VC, ex Pro VC FJMU, ex Dean of Surgery and Allied FJMU. Prof Dr Aisha Malik (Head of Gynae/Obs SGRH) Prof Dr Bilquis Shabir (Chairperson Department of Medicine/Director QEC) also exchanged their views with the participants on the importance of such workshops.

Guest speaker Prof Dr Khalid Saeed Khan (former Editor-in-Chief of British Journal of Obstetrics And Gynaecology, Founder of core outcomes in Women’s and in Newborn) helps the participants to understand the concept of systematic review.

The event was managed by Department of Gynae/Obs SGRH/FJMU (Prof Dr Aisha Malik, Prof Dr Noreen Akmal) Department of Medical Education FJMU, Quality Enhancement Cell FJMU (Prof Dr Bilquis Shabir).

Tree planting: An annual tree plantation drive was inaugurated at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) in collaboration with Green Youth Movement and Forest Department on Wednesday.

Vice chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal graced the event, Principal Prof Dr Noreen Akmal, focal person GYM Dr Faiza Abrar, Dean basic sciences Prof Dr Munnaza Iqbal, Dean Undergraduate Prof Dr Muneeza Qayyum, Director QEC Prof Dr Bilqees Shabbir, ex-VC FJMU Prof Dr Shamsa Haymun, HODs and faculty of FJMU/SGRH and students were also present on the occasion.