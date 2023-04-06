Police A-list exam on 15th

LAHORE: IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that there would be an A-list exam on April 15 and B-list exam on April 23 for departmental promotion. He said that traffic wardens and other traffic staff with the best performance will be awarded cash prizes of Rs75 lakhs this week.

IG Punjab expressed these views while speaking at the traffic police Darbar during his visit to Shaheed Ahmed Mubeen Police Lines on Wednesday. He said that the government has approved the summary of increasing the seats of senior wardens and with the approval of these new seats, the long-standing problem of departmental promotion of Lahore traffic police personnel will be solved.