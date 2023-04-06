Call to set up effective system of public welfare

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has lamented the deaths of poor people in stampede while trying to obtain free flour, demanding establishing an effective system of public welfare to provide basic needs to the people at their doorsteps.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that on the one hand, the state treasury is burdened by the frivolous luxuries of government leaders, while on the other hand, the hunger-stricken masses are being killed wrangling in long queues to obtain flour. Such blatant humiliation of the self-respect of the masses is unacceptable in any civilised society. He said the actual objective of creating Pakistan as an Islamic Welfare State was to provide basic necessities to every citizen, but for 75 year landlords and capitalists have been hoarding all resources for themselves leaving the masses deprived of even basic needs. He said the need of the hour is that practical steps should be taken towards the eradication of interest-based economy and the elimination of corruption by bringing the corrupt to book.