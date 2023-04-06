LDA DG orders resolving public issues

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa paid a surprise visit to the LDA One Window Cell here on Wednesday.

The DG interacted with the citizens at one window and inquired about their problems. He also visited the senior citizen counter and took feedback from the senior citizens. Randhawa directed the officials concerned to formulate a comprehensive mechanism in collaboration with other departments including district government, MCL, Wasa to resolve the citizens' problems received at One Window Cell.

He emphasised that on duty officers should consider the problems of the citizens as their personal problem and solve them on a priority basis. He said that by using modern technology, new initiatives should be added in One Window Cell.

Commissioner Lahore also reviewed the attendance and performance of the officers and staff posted in the One Window Cell. He also chaired a meeting to review pending cases of One Window Cell and directed to resolve the pending complaints of the concerned directorates at earliest and submit their report.

Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali, Director DG Headquarters M Asif, Director One Window Cell, Director IT, Town Planning and Housing directors, Director Law and other officers concerned participated in the meeting.

LDA’s grand auction of plots: Meanwhile, LDA organised a grand auction of commercial and residential plots located in various schemes of provincial capital at LDA Community Centre in New Garden Town. During public auction, supervised by Additional DG (Housing) Syed Munawwar Bukhari, 15 plots located in Mustafa Town, Tajpura, Johar Town and Jubilee Town were auctioned for Rs25,79,99,000. Six commercial and nine residential plots were auctioned in the public auction.

Plot No. 204 (Corner), Block Ahmed Yar (Commercial), Mustafa Town was auctioned for Rs91,58,400 and Plot No 204-C Block Ahmed Yar Commercial was auctioned for Rs79,77,600. Plot No. 547, Block D, Tajpura (Commercial) was auctioned for Rs63,65,400 and Plot No. 548, Block D, Tajpura (Residential) was auctioned for Rs63,55,000. Plot No. 53 Block E Tajpura (Residential) Rs90 lakh and Plot No. 56 (Corner) Block E Tajpura were auctioned for Rs1 crore 74 thousand 400. Plot No. 27-C Corner, Civic Center, Johar Town (Commercial) was auctioned for Rs7 crore, 53 Lakh, 88 thousand and Plot No 76 Civic Centre Jubilee Town commercial were auctioned for rs6 crores, 51 lakh and 30 thousand. Plot No. 539 (Corner) Block B Jubilee Town (Residential) was auctioned for Rs one crore 36 Lakhs, 63 thousands 300 and Plot No 121 block C Jubilee Town residential were auctioned for Rs one crore 11 lakhs 10 thousands and 400. Plot No. 424 Block D Jubilee Town (Residential) Rs92 lakh 95 thousand and Plot No. 446 Block D Jubilee Town (Residential) Rs96 lakh, 28 thousand, 800 were auctioned. Plot No. 233 Block E Jubilee Town (Residential) was auctioned for Rs93 lakh, 50 thousand and Plot No. 31 Block F Jubilee Town (Residential) was auctioned for Rs85 Lakh, 50 thousand and Plot No 724 Corner block C Jubilee Town residential was auctioned for Rs69 lakh 53 thousand and one hundred only. Members of the auction committee including Additional Director General (Housing), Director Finance, Directors Housing and related officers participated in the public auction. The conditions of the public auction were read out on the spot.