 
close
Thursday April 06, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Bid to supply 1,800 litre tainted milk foiled

By Our Correspondent
April 06, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday foiled an attempt to supply a consignment of 1,800 litre adulterated milk in the provincial metropolis carried from Basirpur. Acting on the tipoff of the vigilance cell, a dairy safety team stopped a milk carrier vehicle by placing a picket in Walton, and on search recovered 45 maunds of chemically contaminated milk from it.