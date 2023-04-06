Bid to supply 1,800 litre tainted milk foiled

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday foiled an attempt to supply a consignment of 1,800 litre adulterated milk in the provincial metropolis carried from Basirpur. Acting on the tipoff of the vigilance cell, a dairy safety team stopped a milk carrier vehicle by placing a picket in Walton, and on search recovered 45 maunds of chemically contaminated milk from it.
