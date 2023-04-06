Amir Mir inspects flour centres

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir visited free flour centres of Tehsil Raiwind and reviewed facilities provided to the citizens there on Wednesday.

He reached the free flour points established in a marquee and Sher Shah Model Bazaar Raiwind and reviewed the arrangements. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that now the rush of citizens at flour points has reduced and needy people can now easily receive flour. He said the government has extended the scope of free flour scheme and now the beneficiaries who do not have Benazir card can also get two sacks of flour. He said free flour scheme has been started for the convenience of poor and middle class. It is the right of the citizens that is being returned to them. He said that the government has so far distributed more than 32.5 million 10 kg bags of flour among the beneficiaries across Punjab.