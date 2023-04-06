Thunderstorm, gusty winds hit City

LAHORE: Thunderstorm and gusty winds followed by scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday.

The day was sunny, bright and hot but in the evening, the weather changed suddenly and thunderstorm and gusty winds hit the City after which various city localities witnessed rain. Met officials said a shallow westerly was affecting upper/central and western parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Sibbi, Barkhan, Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, DG Khan, Jhang, Bhakkar, Chitral, Mirkhani, Bacha Khan, Drosh, Peshawar, Kalam, Gupis, Muzaffarabad and Garhi Dupatta. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi where mercury reached 38°C, while in Lahore, it was 31.2°C and minimum was 16.3°C.