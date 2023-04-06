10 POs arrested from abroad

LAHORE: Punjab Police has accelerated crackdown to arrest fugitive proclaimed offenders living abroad. In this regard, police teams have arrested 10 more proclaimed offenders involved in serious cases of robbery, murder, kidnapping for ransom and paid murder from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Muscat and Greece.

During the crackdown that started on January 24, the police teams have so far arrested 28 proclaimed offenders from abroad involved in serious cases.

Narowal police arrested three wanted POs namely Akif Hameed from Dubai, Zaheer from Muscat and Yasir from Greece. Dera Ghazi Khan police arrested three wanted proclaimed offenders Ghulam Fareed, M Asghar from UAE and Zafar Iqbal from Saudi Arabia.

Two proclaimed offenders wanted by Multan Police, M Mujahid, was arrested from Saudi Arabia, while M Waseem was arrested from the UAE. Likewise, proclaimed offender of Sialkot police Tayyab Ali and proclaimed offender of Attock police namely Ibadat were arrested from UAE.