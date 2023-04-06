Sugar price up despite sufficient stocks

LAHORE: The price of sugar has gone up at the end of crushing season despite sufficient stocks.
The trend of spiraling sugar prices has been seen since the start of this week. In the first two days of week, the wholesale price of sugar surged significantly as it reached Rs120 per kg, showing rise of Rs 11 per kg. And in no time, sweetener becomes dearer up to Rs140 in some cities, skyrocketing by 30 to 35 rupees per kg.
As per market insiders, the price of sugar has arbitrarily been increased in various cities of the province, badly affecting the masses. Inflation has already been at record level, making lives of ordinary people miserable.
With latest jump, in cities like Faisalabad, Jhang and Murree the price reached Rs140 per kg. It is pertinent to mention that sufficient stock of sugar is available in the country as inventories of mills are full following completion of sugarcane crushing. Hence, there is no issue of any imbalance in demand and supply.
