Over Rs11m fake pesticides seized

LAHORE: An action against the elements involved in the business of fake agricultural inputs being taken across the province on the instructions of agriculture secretary.

In such operation, Assistant Director Pest Warning & Quality Control of pesticides, Tehsil Shujaabad, District Multan took a sample of an agricultural pesticide company and sent it for laboratory analysis which was found to be sub-standard after the analysis. As a result of this sub-standard sample, an FIR was registered against the Chief Executive Officer of the company in Police Station Sadar, Shujaabad.

On the instructions of Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabir Ahmad Khan, Deputy Director Pest Warning Multan under track and trace system, further checked of drug samples and stocks in more warehouses of this company.

In this regard, Assistant Director Pest Warning Multan raided the warehouse of this company located on NLC Bypass Multan and obtained more samples and analysed them at laboratory, which proved to be of substandard quality, as a result of which fake medicines worth more than Rs11.5 million were deposited at police station of Setal Mari, Multan and prosecution was filed against the company.

The spokesman of the Agriculture Department, Punjab said that the mafia selling fake agricultural inputs is being dealt with iron hands and the people involved in this heinous business are being punished. In this context, the Department of Agriculture is continuing its action against the accused at all levels based on solid evidence and fake agricultural drugs.

Those involved in the scam are being handed over to the law. The spokesperson further said that people can lodge complaints against the elements selling fake agricultural inputs through SMS/ WhatsApp on 0300-2955539. Information against all such elements can be received and actions are taken accordingly.