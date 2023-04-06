Illegal constructions: explanation sought from LDA director

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has sought an explanation from one of its directors Town Planning for not stopping illegal constructions in his jurisdiction.

LDA sources have claimed that illegal construction only takes place with the facilitation from within the authority’s Town Planning Wing and this is the reason that illegal buildings are mushrooming in the City.

Inaction of the Town Planning Wing’s officials, especially directors, who are responsible to stop such constructions, was one of the biggest reasons for changing majority of the City’s residential roads into commercial markets. This resulted into grave issues like shortage of parking and increased movement of vehicular traffic, which resulted into increased air pollution. It is pertinent to mention here in past the LDA took action against an illegal construction on a specific complaint or during special campaigns but this time Chief Town Planner (CTP) Shakeel Anjum Minhas went one step ahead and sought an explanation from Director Town Planning (Zone-V) Azhar Ali after personally visiting his area.

In his letter dated April 3, 2023 with the subject “action against illegal constructions in zone-v”, the CTP wrote that he randomly inspected Defence Road, Jubliee Town and LDA Avenue-I Schemes and observed several commercial, industrial and offices, school buildings etc which were primaface constructed / under construction without approval of commercial/industrial building plans and without commercialisation, etc.

“Pictorial of 10 buildings attached,” the CTP said in the letter and added that “You being In-charge of Director of Zone-V is hereby directed to explain as to how the said illegal buildings are completed / under construction and report on the relevant building files with details of actions taken and your position as In-charge Director Town Planning of the Zone-V, within 2 days, positively.”

While talking to The News, the CTP said he decided to personally check all the Town Planning Zones. He said this was his first visit and he found a large number of irregularities on the ground in form of

construction as well as fully constructed buildings on non-commercial and unapproved roads.

He said the three above-mentioned roads have become a centre of illegal construction and illegal land-use conversion in the southern part of Lahore as these roads passed through different private housing societies too.

Meanwhile, the LDA DG/Commissioner directed transfer and posting of three Directors of Town Planning. As per the office order, Ms Sidra Tabassum, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA, presently working as Director Town Planning (Zone-IV), LDA (in her own pay and scale), was transferred and posted as Director Town Planning (Zone-Ill), LDA (in her own pay and scale).

Ali Nusrat, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA, presently working as Director Town Planning (Zone-lll), LDA (in his own pay and scale), was transferred and posted as Director Town Planning (Zone-IV), LDA (in his own pay and scale) and Asad-uz-Zaman, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA presently working as Director Town Planning, LDA (in his own pay and scale) in the Town Planning Wing, LDA, was transferred and posted as Director Town Planning (Zone-ll), LDA (in his own pay and scale).