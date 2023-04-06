CM approves Ramazan Sports series

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has approved the Ramazan Sports Series during a meeting at his office on Wednesday. The chief minister emphasised that the government aimed to foster the talent of young people by encouraging them to engage in sports activities. The promotion of sports is a top priority for the Punjab government, and the series will provide opportunities for more and more youths to participate in sports competitions, he noted.

The series will feature football, table tennis, badminton, hockey, kabaddi, and cricket competitions. Teams from nine divisions will participate in the contests, which will be sponsored, with no government funds allocated. The winning teams will receive cash prizes totaling Rs8.5 million, with cricket, hockey, kabaddi, football, table tennis, and badminton winners each receiving a cash prize of Rs2 lakh.

The mini-hockey stadium will host night hockey matches from April 7 (tomorrow) to 11, while football and kabaddi matches will take place at the Punjab Football Stadium. Table tennis matches will be held at the sports gymnasium, badminton matches at the international gymnasium hall, and cricket matches at the LCCA cricket ground. A total of 903 players and officials from 57 teams will participate in the sports competitions, the meeting was told.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Sports Adviser Wahab Riaz, the chief secretary, secretary sports, secretary information, commissioner and DC Lahore, and DG Sports Punjab.

The event aims to provide a platform for young people to showcase their athletic abilities while promoting the importance of sports in society.

MS REMOVED: Caretaker chief minister has taken strict notice of poor cleanliness arrangements and complaints about the lack of medical facilities during his visit to Allied Hospital, Faisalabad and removed MS Dr Arshad Ali Cheema from his post. He was directed to report to the specialised healthcare & medical education department which has issued a notification in regard.

Operations against profiteers: The district administration has intensified its operations against profiteers and hoarders. DC Rafia Haider on Wednesday directed all Price Control Magistrates to speed up actions against profiteers and hoarding in their respective areas. She said 17 thousand and 665 points have so far been inspected since 1st Ramazan till now.

She said 273 cases were registered against profiteers while 191 arrests were made while 1,022 shopkeepers were imposed fined on violation of rules and 10 points were sealed and 191 owners were detained.

The DC said on Tuesday 1,606 points were inspected while 90 violations were found and 31 cases were registered against shopkeepers and two points were sealed. She added that 14 people who were involved in selling the essential commodities on high prices were detained. She said there was a zero tolerance policy against overcharging.

She said that apart from regular teams, special teams also had been formulated who would inspect the critical markets and would take the strict action against profiteers and hoarding.

She said there would be no compromise on overcharging. She directed all Price Control Magistrates to remain in field and ensure the checking of prices of essential commodities on daily basis in their designated areas. "The district administration is taking all possible measures to provide the facilities to citizen", she said.