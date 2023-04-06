 
Thursday April 06, 2023
AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe

By AFP
April 06, 2023

PARIS: France´s data regulator said on Wednesday it had received two complaints about the AI programme ChatGPT, as European authorities deepened their scrutiny of the chatbot days after Italy banned it.

ChatGPT, created by US firm OpenAI, has provided a global hit by demonstrating an ability to generate essays, poems and conversations from the briefest of prompts -- as well as passing tough exams.