Latvia reinstates mandatory mly service for men

RIGA: Latvia´s parliament on Wednesday voted to reinstate compulsory military service for young men starting next year in response to regional security risks amid neighbouring Russia´s war on Ukraine. “The state defence service is our answer to the new geopolitical threat,” Latvian Defence Minister Inara Murniece told lawmakers ahead of the vote.
“We can ensure that Latvia is protected only through complex defence solutions, which include not just weapons systems but also a large segment of society at the ready for military action,” she added. Latvia had scrapped mandatory service a few years after joining the Nato defence alliance.
