US bans visas for Georgian judges over corruption

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it would refuse visas for four powerful judges in Georgia over alleged corruption, the latest toughening of its approach toward an ally after concerns of a shift in Tbilisi toward Russia.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken invoked an anti-corruption law that would ban entry to the United States for the four judges, who have faced allegations of graft and have been accused of doing the bidding of the billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.
