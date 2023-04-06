Turkiye police tortured earthquake looting suspects

PARIS: Turkish security forces have subjected suspects arrested on suspicion of looting in the aftermath of the devastating February earthquake to torture and other forms of ill treatment, rights groups said on Wednesday.
In a joint report, Amnesty and Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Turkish police and the armed forces of using the state of emergency declared by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the earthquake as a “licence to torture”.
PARIS: France´s data regulator said on Wednesday it had received two complaints about the AI programme ChatGPT, as...
RIGA: Latvia´s parliament on Wednesday voted to reinstate compulsory military service for young men starting next...
WASHINGTON: The Justice Department announced a $144.5 million settlement on Wednesday with victims of a 2017 mass...
GUWAHATI, India: Indian police have arrested five men accused of conducting a human sacrifice, nearly four years after...
SIMI VALLEY, United States: US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Taiwan´s president in California on Wednesday for...
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it would refuse visas for four powerful judges in Georgia over alleged...