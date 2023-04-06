 
Thursday April 06, 2023
Turkiye police tortured earthquake looting suspects

By AFP
April 06, 2023

PARIS: Turkish security forces have subjected suspects arrested on suspicion of looting in the aftermath of the devastating February earthquake to torture and other forms of ill treatment, rights groups said on Wednesday.

In a joint report, Amnesty and Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Turkish police and the armed forces of using the state of emergency declared by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the earthquake as a “licence to torture”.