Nigerian court orders killing of noisy cockerel

KANO, Nigeria: A court in northern Nigeria´s largest city of Kano has given a man till Friday to kill his cockerel following a neighbour´s complaint that the constant crowing deprives him of sleep.
Magistrate Halima Wali issued the order against Malam Yusuf on Tuesday declaring the bird a nuisance to the neighbourhood, according to court proceedings seen by AFP. Yusuf told the court that he had bought the bird to celebrate Good Friday and asked to be given until the Christian holy day before killing it for a family feast.
The judge granted the request but warned him to prevent the cockerel from roaming the area and disturbing residents.
PARIS: France´s data regulator said on Wednesday it had received two complaints about the AI programme ChatGPT, as...
RIGA: Latvia´s parliament on Wednesday voted to reinstate compulsory military service for young men starting next...
WASHINGTON: The Justice Department announced a $144.5 million settlement on Wednesday with victims of a 2017 mass...
GUWAHATI, India: Indian police have arrested five men accused of conducting a human sacrifice, nearly four years after...
SIMI VALLEY, United States: US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met Taiwan´s president in California on Wednesday for...
WASHINGTON: The United States said on Wednesday it would refuse visas for four powerful judges in Georgia over alleged...