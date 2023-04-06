Nigerian court orders killing of noisy cockerel

KANO, Nigeria: A court in northern Nigeria´s largest city of Kano has given a man till Friday to kill his cockerel following a neighbour´s complaint that the constant crowing deprives him of sleep.

Magistrate Halima Wali issued the order against Malam Yusuf on Tuesday declaring the bird a nuisance to the neighbourhood, according to court proceedings seen by AFP. Yusuf told the court that he had bought the bird to celebrate Good Friday and asked to be given until the Christian holy day before killing it for a family feast.

The judge granted the request but warned him to prevent the cockerel from roaming the area and disturbing residents.