Philippines crush Pakistan 4-0 in Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers

KARACHI: Pakistan were off to a poor start when they were demolished by Philippines 4-0 in their Group E opener of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1 in Tajikistan on Wednesday.

At the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor Philippines led from start to finish with goals coming from Hali Long, Eva Madarang, Sarina Bolden and Chandler McDaniel to seal a solid win.

Philippines, who are preparing for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, opened their account after Long headed in the ball past Pakistani keeper Rumaysa Khan in the 22nd minute.

Bolden then doubled the lead with a header in the 25th minute with Madarang scoring three minutes later. Philippines dominated the show with McDaniel scoring the fourth with five minutes to go.

Pakistan face Hong Kong in their next show on Saturday at the same venue. The seven group winners from Round 1 will continue their quest in round 2 which is expected to be held in October.

In the next round they will be joined by the five highest seeded teams including DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China, Korea Republic and divided into three groups. Four teams, including the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up, will then progress to round 3 to play two pairs of home and away matches slated for February 2024 with the eventual winners qualifying for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.