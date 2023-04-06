Chief selector justifies team selection for NZ series

LAHORE: Chief Selector Haroon Rasheed Wednesday defended the selection for the series against New Zealand series and asked those dropped to identify their mistakes and rectify them.

Talking to media in a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Haroon stated that they have to prepare for the upcoming very important season in which Pakistan will be playing the Asia Cup as well as the Word Cup.

‘To fill the void of international cricket for the players, intra-team 50 overs matches are being planned. In fact a complete series of matches before the Asia Cup and the World Cup is being planned.

‘A plan is under consideration to hold a number of one-day matches featuring the top 30 to 45 players to prepare the final squad for the mega events. ‘I’ve already discussed this plan with Babar Azam. I’m just waiting for the announcement of team management and coaches before we could finalise this strategy,’ he said.

‘We will hold a series of matches between Pakistan versus the rest to check the potential of our bench strength to help us with the World Cup squad selection.’ Pakistan only have eight ODI matches before the two tournaments – five against New Zealand this month and three against Afghanistan.

With regards to Azam Khan being dropped from the squad, the PCB official said that the cricketer needs to identify his weaknesses and come back after working on them. ‘Azam has faced difficulty against spinners and will have to work on it,’ Rasheed said. The 24-year-old batter managed to score just one run in two innings in the recently-held T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.