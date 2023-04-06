Credit where due

Whenever I visit the Gulistan-e-Jauhar Post Office, Karachi I find all its staff to be very cooperative and helpful. My work there has been expedited and facilitated in every possible manner. We are very prompt in pointing out mistakes, wrongdoings, corruption etc in different departments but fail to exhibit the same spirit when something is being done in a proper and orderly manner.
The employees of Pakistan Post may not be getting salaries commensurate with the current bout of inflation, but I have found the Gulistan-e-Jauhar Post Office staff to be efficient and diligent. Hats off to the staff for providing exemplary service to the people.
Adnan Majid
Karachi
