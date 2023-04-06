Potential wasted

Gorakh Hills Station is a breathtakingly beautiful destination that is often referred to as the ‘Murree of Sindh’. This serene hill station is located at an altitude of over 5,600 feet above sea level, offering a cool and refreshing escape from the scorching heat of the plains. Unfortunately the road leading to Gorakh Hills Station is treacherous and poorly maintained. The rugged terrain and lack of proper infrastructure have made the journey to the region difficult and arduous. Many visitors have faced numerous difficulties and hardships while traveling to Gorakh Hills Station, including accidents and other mishaps caused by the poor condition of the road.

In addition to the difficulties faced by travellers, the region’s tourism industry has also suffered due to the lack of development and infrastructure. The potential for tourism in the region is immense, given its natural beauty and unique landscape. However, the government’s failure to invest in the development of tourism infrastructure has left the region largely inaccessible to visitors, limiting its potential to generate economic activity.

Ali Gul Leghari

Johi