Education reform

Unfortunately, our current education system has numerous shortcomings that need to be addressed. One of the most pressing issues is the lack of access to quality education for many students, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. This is due to a variety of factors, including inadequate funding, outdated curricula and a shortage of qualified teachers. Furthermore, the current education system is often too focused on standardized testing and rote memorization, rather than promoting critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

The education system must adapt to the rapidly changing technological landscape and prepare students for the jobs of the future. This requires a shift towards a more interdisciplinary approach that combines STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education with the humanities and the arts. We must take a holistic approach to reform. This includes increasing funding for education, recruiting and retaining qualified teachers, revising curricula to reflect current societal needs and promoting a student-centred approach to learning.

Eman Farooq

Jhelum