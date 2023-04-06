Empower experts

This letter refers to the article ‘Analyzing IKnomics’ (April 3, 2023) by Kaiser Bengali. Imran Khan’s 10-point economic agenda is nothing more than a generic list a schoolboy with internet access and basic economic knowledge could have come up with. There is nothing new or ‘out of the box’ in this document and it looks like the work of the PTI’s digital stalwarts rather than economic experts. The PTI government made tall promises but the party could never come up with a solid plan to steer the country out of financial upheaval.

The steps outlined in the agenda have been the mantra of nearly every government. For example, who can think of an administration that has not made ‘expanding the tax net’ a top priority. Predictably, no one has ever achieved even this basic aim. What we need is economic experts with the power to do what is necessary for the economy, even if it is at the cost of political expediency.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada