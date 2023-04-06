Remembering Bhutto

The nation recently marked the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The founder of the PPP, Bhutto became the first elected president and PM of Pakistan through sheer charisma alone. It was under his leadership that Pakistan embarked on the path to becoming a nuclear power and hosted the second meeting of the OIC, in which Pakistan played a key role.
Though Bhutto receives much criticism for his nationalization policy and his role in the 1971 war and the subsequent breakup of Pakistan, it cannot be denied that he made tremendous contributions to his country.
Shafique Wassan
Khairpur Mirs
