Toxic words

During recent podcast appearances, PPP leader Nabeel Gabol made several misogynistic remarks, including making light of rape. His remarks were terribly inappropriate and demeaning to women and girls. It is also quite troubling that Gabol is someone who wields power and influence in Pakistan. His remarks are thus likely to encourage misogyny, rape culture and promote an unserious and derisive attitude towards these important problems and the people trying to solve them. It is essential that all individuals, regardless of their status in society, take responsibility for their words and ensure that they do not make such egregious statements.

Syed Hassan Raza

Karachi