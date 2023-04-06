Better traffic management during Eid shopping ordered

Traffic police chief Ahmed Nawaz Cheema chaired a meeting with the SPs of his force on Wednesday to ensure better traffic arrangements during Eid shopping in the city.

During Ramazan, a rush situation is witnessed at the markets, especially during the last 15 days of holy month, which makes it difficult to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. During the meeting, DIG Cheema reviewed the measures his force had adopted for the smooth flow of traffic and ordered immediately removing encroachments so that the motorists did not face any hardships

He directed that before Iftar, all SPs should monitor the flow of traffic at important places and the DSPs should check the staff and give instructions so that traffic could continue to flow unhindered.

The DIG directed his subordinates to improve traffic management in their areas and use petrol cars to help and serve the public. Moreover, he said, proper traffic staff should be deployed around the markets, parking should be allowed at specific places and there should be no double or triple parking.

Apart from this, he said, lifters and other resources should be used so that there was no traffic jam and the public faced no problem during the Eid shopping.

If there is traffic pressure or a snarl-up due to encroachments, the officials should take help from the agencies concerned, Cheema said, directing the SPs to hold meetings with the DSPs and section officers and give them a full briefing so that the orders were implemented.