Damaged water supply lines along University Road repaired

Karachi Water Sewerage Board (KWSB) staffers have successfully completed repair work of damaged water lines on University Road in a short span of time.

The water lines were damaged during the construction of the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, causing a huge area along University Road to be inundated with water and disrupting traffic movement, according to a press statement issued by the KWSB.

Following the incident, KWSB CEO Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed instructed the water board officials to spring into action and complete the repair work on an emergency basis. The water board confirmed on Wednesday that the water supply from the affected lines had resumed.

Ahmed praised the services of all the officers and employees who worked tirelessly to complete the repair work in record time. He stressed that the water board needed to find a permanent solution to avoid any leakages in the future.