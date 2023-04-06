CS reviews progress on forensics lab being set up in Sindh

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Wednesday conducted a review meeting on an under-construction forensic and DNA laboratory in the province.
The meeting was attended by the planning chairman, home secretary, development and planning secretary and other officials. The director general of the Punjab Science Forensic Agency also attended the meeting.
The chief secretary said a forensic laboratory was being set up on 30 acres of land in Karachi, where 22 per cent of the lab building work had been completed. The lab would be completed by May 2025, he said.
Rajput said the lab would have computer, crime scene investigation and DNA facilities, it would help law enforcement agencies with investigations. The meeting was informed that recruitment would be done from next year and the director general of the lab and technical staff would be appointed. The staff would be given world-class training, said the chief secretary.
