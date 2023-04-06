Civil society members demand justice in Iqra Mashuri murder case

HYDERABAD: Members of the civil society and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) staged a protest outside the Hyderabad press club on Wednesday, demanding justice for Iqra Mashuri, a teenage girl who was murdered on March 14.

On Wednesday, HRCP Regional Coordinator Ghafrana Arain, civil society members and heirs of the 16-year-old victim held placards and chanted slogans, demanding severe punishment for the culprit.

Mashuri was allegedly abducted and stabbed to death on the night of March 13 by a man, named Ghayur Abbas, with the help of an accomplice within the Kohsar police station. Abbas was later arrested at his house in Wahdat Colony after a video of the victim lying wounded on the ground went viral on social media. During the initial interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing the girl.

The placards the protesters carried during the protest said that the brutal killing of Mashuri had horrified the country, including Hyderabad. The protesters said such bullying should stop and the citizens of Hyderabad should support the victim’s parents for getting justice.

They further demanded that the scope of the JIT formed in the Iqra Mashuri murder case should be widened, and the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief justice of the Sindh High Court should take suo motu notice to punish the killers. After including a section of terrorism in the FIR, the trial should be conducted in an anti-terrorism court, the said.