CIA to interview patients to catch gutka vendors

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) chief to form a committee for interviewing oral cancer patients at hospitals to help with cracking down on vendors of gutka, mawa, mainpuri and other harmful substances.

Officials said IGP Memon has been reviewing the operation reports being submitted to his office by the newly formed teams for taking action against drug and narcotic dens in the province.

He directed the officials, especially the DIG CIA Karachi, to form teams for interviewing oral cancer patients at hospitals, following which operations would be conducted against the vendors identified by them.

After receiving the orders, the CIA chief formed a committee under the direct supervision of SSP Special Investigation Unit Karachi Junaid Ahmed Shaikh, and also formed teams for interviewing the patients.

The teams would visit cancer wards and collect details of the shopkeepers and people running kiosks from whom the patients had been purchasing Gutka, Mawa, Mainpuri and other harmful substances.

SSP Shaikh is the committee’s chairman and DSP Pir Muhammad Nasir vice chairman. Sub-Inspector Raza Sharif is heading Team-A, SI Shehzad Baig Team-B and SI Aslam Khan Team-C.

SI Akmal Niaz Rai would coordinate with the team members and collect the required information from them to forward it for taking further necessary action.

Ransom kidnappings

IGP Memon held a meeting about kidnappings for ransom, especially the recent cases reported in interior Sindh. Officials said the meeting was attended by the SSPs of Ghotki, Shikarpur and Kashmore through videoconferencing.

Memon congratulated the SSPs for standing firm against criminals, and ordered that joint action should be taken against crimes in the Kutcha areas. He pointed out that the officials’ special focus should be on the proper utilisation of the available manpower and resources.

The IGP ordered increasing intelligence-based operations to discourage dacoits, and strengthening the secret tracking network for operations. He ordered providing all facilities to the police pickets established in Ghotki, Shikarpur and Kashmore. He also ordered putting a stop to honeytraps and making the public aware of them.

Memon directed employing sniffer dogs in actions against robbers, vowing that the spilt blood of the martyred policemen would not be in vain. Intelligence-based operations will continue until robbers are completely eliminated, he said.