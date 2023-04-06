Suspect who shot two citizens during shop robbery caught

Quaidabad police on Wednesday arrested a key suspect allegedly involved in injuring two persons for resisting a mugging bid. Ghulam Hussain Chandio was apprehended during a raid conducted by the incharge of the Quaidabad police station’s investigation wing.

According to the police spokesperson, Chandio and his accomplice had fired at a shop in the Quaidabad area on March 22 while attempting to rob it. During the incident, two persons were injured while resisting the robbery.

The police had registered a case and transferred it to the investigation wing, which launched a hunt to nab the suspects. During the initial interrogation, Chandio admitted his involvement in several incidents of robbery, the police spokesperson said, adding that the police were obtaining his criminal record and carrying out further investigations.