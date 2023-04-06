Police remand of three who ‘shot teenager in Golimar’ extended for one day

A court on Wednesday extended by one day the police remand of three suspects held for allegedly shooting and seriously wounding a teenage student in the Golimar area.

Ayan, 15, was shot when he and his friend, Awais, were travelling on as many motorcycles near the Golimar underpass within the jurisdiction of the Rizvia police station on March 29. Safdar, a police informer, Mirza Faraz Baig and Irfanuddin were subsequently arrested for alleged involvement in firing shots at the unarmed victim for not stopping his motorcycle after he was signalled to do so.

The investigation officer (IO) produced the three suspects before the judicial magistrate X (Central) and requested for grant of their 14-day physical remand. He stated that the custody of the suspects was required for completion of legal formalities, including their CRO, identification parade and a forensic analysis of bullet casings found at the crime scene and a weapon seized from the suspects.

He, therefore, requested the magistrate to hand over their custody to the police for 14 days for the purpose. The magistrate, however, granted one-day remand of the suspects with a direction to the IO to produce them on Thursday (today) when their identification parade would likely be held.

Meanwhile, the complainant's lawyer Muddasir moved an application before the court requesting it to record statements of the victim and his friend, an eyewitness of the incident, under the Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to bring “the truth to light".

He stated that there was no mention of the police’s role in shooting in the FIR or remand papers despite the fact that a police van was also present at the crime scene. He claimed that the police were trying to save the skin of their colleagues.

An FIR has been registered under the sections 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Rizvia police station on the complaint of the victim’s maternal uncle Noman.

The complainant stated in the FIR that a private person who had now been identified as Safdar opened fire on his nephew. “He fired at least three shots, critically injuring my nephew,” reads the FIR. “Instead of taking him to the hospital, they continued to make his video on mobile phones.”