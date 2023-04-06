Missing minor girl found murdered in Surjani

A six-year-old girl was found dead on Wednesday in a sewerage manhole in Sector 36 within the Surjani Town police limits.

The girl, named Shahnaz, went missing on Tuesday after she had gone out of her house before Iftar to call her father, who works as a mason in the area. The family had immediately started searching for her but in vain. Police and rescuers later arrived to assist in the search. Unfortunately, the family members found the girl’s body in an open sewer.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where samples were collected to ascertain cause of death. SHO Bashir Ahmed Wadu told The News that a rape attempt had been apparently made, but the police were waiting for the postmortem report to confirm if the girl had been raped.