Man, teenage son wounded by ‘plain-clothes officials’

A man and his teenage son were allegedly wounded by the firing of plain-clothes officials in Manghopir on Wednesday. The incident resulted in the locals blocking the road to hold a protest.

The victims’ family claimed that a police team had arrived in the locality for checking, but when they resisted the attempt to pick them up, the officials opened fire and injured the two. The locals said that one man in police uniform had arrived after the Fajr prayers with more than 15 people in plain clothes. “They searched our entire house but found nothing, then ordered us to get in the car,” said a family member of the victims.

“When we three brothers got in the car, they told our father to also get in. This caused us to protest, so the police started beating us.” The family then started running away, so the police fired at them, injuring the father and one of the sons. They were identified as Khaliq, 42, and Yusuf, 17. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The Manghopir police claimed that the officials who went for checking were not from their police station. They said they are trying to find out which unit’s team had raided the area. Manghopir SHO Nadeem Siddiqui said that an application has been received from the victims, so a case will be registered. The residents also held a demonstration on Manghopir Road. However, the protest ended after talks with the police, following which the road was opened for traffic.