Transfer orders for YDA leaders withdrawn after strike at hospitals

hyderabad: The Liaquat Medical University Hospital in Hyderabad was completely locked on Wednesday as a strike was observed against the transfer of young doctors. The Grand Health Allowance also announced a two-hour token strike in out-patient departments (OPDs) on Thursday onwards.

The Sindh health department had two days ago ordered the transfer of Young Doctors Association (YDA) General Secretary and Grand Health Alliance Convener Dr Mehboob Nunari, YDA central leader Dr Faizan Memon, Larkana Chapter General Secretary Dr Faheem Khokh and NICH President Dr Saddam Mysar from Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana to Tando Muhammad Khan and Qamber-Shahdadkot districts.

Reacting to the transfers, the Sindh YDA had announced boycott of OPDs in all the government hospitals of the province. Following the OPD closure, the notification of transfer was withdrawn.

Dr Faizan said the Grand Health Allowance and YDA had been struggling for health risk allowance, deputation policy of young doctors, increase in salaries and other rights. He added that in a recent meeting of young doctors and health workers at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Nunari had taken a strong stance against the health department and demanded the restoration of health risk allowance.

He said that in line with a proposal of the governor, the medical associations were demanding a 100 per cent increase in the salaries. Dr Faizan congratulated all the protesting doctors on withdrawal of transfers of the four doctors.

The YDA Sindh said their token strike would continue in the OPDs from 8am till 10am until their issues were resolved. Their foremost demand is provision of a professional alliance. They also demand an increase in stipends for the post-graduate doctors. The association also wants dues of hundreds of post-graduates at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, who are not being paid for 10 months, cleared.