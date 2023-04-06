SECP proposes NBFC amendments

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments in the Non-Banking Finance Companies and Notified Entities Regulations, 2008 (NBFC and NE Regulations, 2008) to facilitate adoption of new technologies, improve ease of doing business, and enhance investor protection, it said on Wednesday.

The key proposed amendments include provisions to enable the launch of digital fund management, lending, and trustee services. The provisions also include enabling asset management companies to promptly notify unit holders of account activity and maintain confidentiality of client information. Redundant and superfluous provisions were also removed.

Additionally, SECP has eliminated the 100 percent equity cap on total unsecured exposure. Lending NBFCs that have recently received licenses have been given a year to meet the minimum investment requirement in their primary business.

Investment Advisors can now provide portfolio management services to all investors in accordance with global best practices, as are countries like Canada, India, and Malaysia. The deadline for submitting CEO applications has been increased from 10 to 30 days.

Furthermore, SECP also introduced enabling provisions to allow certain financial institutions to distribute units of CIS/VPS without obtaining a license, subject to compliance with S&FA Regulations. The proposed amendments draft can be accessed at SECP website.