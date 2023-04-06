Gold prices surge Rs2,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,500/tola on Wednesday to another all-time high in Pakistan following a surge in the international market.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs217,000/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs2,142 to stand at Rs186,042. In the international market, gold rates increased by $41 to close at $2,023/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,450/tola in the country. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,100.48. Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs10,000/tola compared with the Dubai gold market rates.

One analyst said that a massive increase in the international market and uncertainty of Pakistani currency were the major reasons behind a surge in the gold rates in the local market. “People were investing in dollar and raw gold amid the ongoing economic and political uncertainty in the country,” he said.