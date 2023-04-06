Pak Suzuki raises carprices by up to 5 percent

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has increased its auto prices by around five percent, from a minimum of Rs107,000 on the VX variant of Alto to a maximum of Rs235,000 on the top model of Swift.

With such an increase in the prices effective from Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Alto VX net rates have reached Rs2.251 million. Alto VXR rates moved up by Rs125,000 to stand at Rs2.612 million, Alto VXR AGS by Rs134,000 to Rs2.799 million and Alto AGS by Rs140,000 to Rs2.935 million.

Suzuki Vagon R VXR price increased by Rs152,000 to stand at Rs3.214 million, Wagon R VXL by Rs164,000 to Rs3.412 million and Wagon R AGS price went up by Rs178,000 to stand at Rs3.741 million.

Similarly, rates of Suzuki VXR increased by Rs178,000 to Rs3.718 million, Cultus VXL by Rs195,000 to Rs4.084 million and Cultus AGS by Rs209,000 to Rs4.366 million.

The price of Pak Suzuki’s top car Swift’s GL MT variant rose by Rs204,000 to Rs4.256 million, Swift GL CVT by Rs219,000 to Rs4.574 and the top variant Swift GLX CVT rate went up by Rs235,000 to stand at Rs4.960 million.

Prices of commercial vehicles also increased. An increase of Rs88,000 was made in the prices of Ravi and Rave w/o Deck , which now stand at Rs1.856 million and Rs1.781 million respectively.

On Bolan Van and Bolan Cargo, the rates went up by Rs92,000. The vehicles now are available for Rs1.940 million and Rs1.944 million respectively.

PSMC in its full-year earnings, had reported losses of more than six billion rupees. The company reported a net loss of Rs6.336 billion for the year ended December 31, down from profits of Rs2.679 billion the previous year.

The company secretary announced that its foreign liabilities had increased. “The company has outstanding foreign liabilities equivalent to $184 million at the year-end of 2022, which increased to $218 million and the company incurred an exchange loss of Rs3.55 billion on foreign currency transactions and balances.”

He said, “Subsequent to year-end PKR to USD parity has further deteriorated and resulted in the huge unrealised loss of Rs9 billion (approximately) which may impact the equity of the company in the year 2023.”

He said if the foreign currency liability was not paid due to the restrictions imposed by the State Bank of Pakistan, the exchange loss of the company would further enhance, which would adversely impact the equity of the company in the financial year 2023.

One analyst said that currency devaluation and hurdles in the import of CKD kits were major reasons behind an increase in automobile prices.

He said that with the prices of cars reaching record highs in the country, the majority of people were looking for used cars, as new models were almost unaffordable for the middle class.