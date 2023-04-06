Stocks end flat on sluggish investor participation

Stocks ended flat with minor gains on Wednesday as a lower-than-expected increase in the discount rate boosted investors’ confidence, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index inched up a mere 0.08 percent or by 29.89 points to stand at 39,717.15 points against 39,687.26 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 39,904.75 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,664.88 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks showed recovery on SBPs below expected hike in the SBP key policy rate by 100bps.” Institutional support in the earnings season and easing political noise played a catalytic role in the positive close. However, mid-session pressure remained on World Bank’s dismal projection of an economic growth rate of 0.4 percent for FY23, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 index also increased by 10.57 points or 0.07 percent to 14,761.57 points compared with 14,751 points recorded in the last session. Volume rose by 3 million shares to stand at 86.723 million shares from 83.255 million shares, whereas value increased to Rs2.435 billion from Rs2.186 billion. Market capital, however, lowered to Rs6.057 trillion from Rs6.062 trillion. Out of 306 companies active in the session, 136 closed in green, 140 in red and 30 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed slightly positive where the index settled at 39,717 level (up 0.08 percent). The market opened on a positive note due to a lower-than-expected hike in monetary policy by 100bps to 21 percent, which led the market to make an intraday high of 222 points.

Habib Bank, Hubco, Engro Polymer Chemicals, Systems Limited and Bank Alfalah were the major gainers in the trading session, cumulatively adding 50 points to the index.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Khyber Textiles, up Rs37.02 to close at Rs530.72/share, followed by Premium Textiles, up Rs33.51 to close at Rs480.31/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Bata (Pak), down Rs148.50 to end at Rs1,835/share, followed by Philip Morris Pakistan, down Rs26.99 to end at Rs344.02/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was observed at the market. “The KSE-100 index opened in the green following much-needed clarity on the Monetary Policy Statement, with a 100bps increase in the interest rate surprising investors and boosting their confidence as the bourse continued to trade positively throughout the trading session,” it reported. “Although investor’s participation remained sluggish owing to the ongoing political noise in the country. Volume in the main board remained dry while third-tier companies continued to dominate the volume board.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included chemical (+12.8 points), miscellaneous (+12.3 points), technology and communication (+8.0 points), power generation and distribution (+7.7 points), and insurance (+7.0 points).

Silk Bank Ltd remained the volume leader with 11.002 million shares, which closed higher by 10 paisas to end at Rs1.03/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 5.743 million shares, which remained unchanged at Rs1.17/share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Telecard Limited, Panther Tyres, Oil and Gas Development Company, Hascol Petrol, Pakistan Petroleum, Habib Metropolitan, K-Electric, and Habib Bank. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 16.525 million shares from 25.122 million shares previously.