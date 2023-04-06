Rupee’s slide continues, slips to record low of 295.50/dollar in open market

KARACHI: The rupee dropped further against the dollar on Wednesday amid a delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, prevailing political uncertainty, and sharp depletion in the foreign exchange reserves.

The local unit weakened by 4.50 rupees to close at 295.50 in the open market. In the interbank market, the domestic currency ended at 287.85 per dollar, 0.19 percent weaker than Tuesday’s record low of 287.29.

“Although the currency is supported by the rise in interest rates, the rupee has been losing ground to the dollar. Investors are concerned about the political turmoil and the uncertainty surrounding the IMF programme,” said a dealer.

He added that there was still a shortage of dollar in Pakistan and the central bank’s reserves were standing at a crucial level of $4.2 billion. “The delay in a staff-level agreement with the IMF contributed to importers' panic buying and a dearth of external flows.”

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised its benchmark interest rate to a record 21 percent to rein in inflation. Most of the market participants were expecting a 200 basis points hike in the interest rates, while the SBP increased the rates by 100 bps.

The central bank emphasised that the IMF programme was critical in order for economic stability. It further stated that debt servicing for the last quarter of FY2023 was $4.5 billion out of which $2.3 billion would be rolled over, and net payments were $2.2 billion, it added.

“Government is likely to continue its policy to compress import and keep the current account deficit near to zero. What happens post-June without the IMF programme and in the caretaker setup due in July is a million-dollar question,” said Chase securities in a note.

According to SBP, the current account deficit has narrowed sizably. However, the balance of payments position remains weak due to low forex reserves.

The central bank mentioned a significant progress on the 9th review of IMF, since the last monetary policy meeting, though it highlighted strains in the global banking system as a risk to Pakistan. Pakistan still awaits a $6 billion commitment from friendly countries to bridge the external financing gap.