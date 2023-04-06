Public debt soars to Rs54.4tr in Feb

KARACHI: Pakistan’s public debt jumped to Rs54.353 trillion at the end of February 2023, up 27.1 percent from a year earlier, the central bank’s data showed on Wednesday.

High financing requirements, rupee devaluation, and rising interest rates contributed to the increase of the debt. However, the federal government’s total debt slightly fell by 1.1 percent month-on-month. It had come at Rs54.942 trillion in January. The debt surged by 14 percent in the eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year. It had stood at Rs47.784 trillion by the end of June.

At the end of January, the domestic debt jumped by 23 percent year-on-year to Rs34.072 trillion. The domestic debt rose by 9.78 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year. The foreign debt sharply increased by 34.7 percent to Rs20.282 trillion as of February from Rs15.056 trillion a year ago. The external debt grew by 21.1 percent in the period July–February FY2023. Direct financial borrowing from the State Bank of Pakistan is not possible for the government. In addition, without an International Monetary Fund programme, foreign financing has also dried up. The government was forced to take on more debt from domestic sources due to the revenue shortfall and the excessive spending demands.

The increase in external debt is due to a weaker currency. After the government lifted an artificial ceiling on the local currency in late January, it fell in value. One of the conditions the government must fulfill in order to finish the IMF's 9th review is the switch to a market-based exchange rate.

When both domestic and international interest rates increase, interest payments on debt considerably increase. A 100 basis point rise in the policy rate, which is now 21 percent, will result in higher interest payments on the domestic debt. As a consequence, the price of the government's debt service will go up. A dire warning is contained in the Finance ministry's half-yearly debt bulletin: the government's ability to sustain the total public debt is deteriorating. A number of deteriorating indicators are mentioned in the public debt report for the period of July to December 2022, and they point to the government's growing vulnerability to sustain and service the massive debt burden. These signs include the rupee's depreciation, the interest rate, which is causing the domestic debt to increase, and foreign countries' reluctance to extend loans.

Implementing the macroeconomic and structural reforms agreed upon under the IMF programme and securing the urgently required external refinancing are crucial to restoring macro-stability, and confidence, and "averting a public debt crisis," according to The Pakistan Development Update, a flagship report from the World Bank. The report said that Pakistan’s external financing needs are projected to be, on average, $28.9 billion per year, or 8 percent of GDP, during FY2023-FY2025, including IMF repayments, maturing Eurobonds, and repayments against Chinese commercial loans. But the reserves position is projected to gradually improve.