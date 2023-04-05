Patel stresses preemptive measures to avoid floods

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday asked the relevant departments and health facilities to make all arrangements against sudden rains and flood-like situation that occurred last year and caused huge losses across the country.

In a brief chat with The News, the federal minister reminded that climate change and shuffle of temperature had altered the whole weather system in different parts of the world, especially in Pakistan. As result of it, the whole country experienced floods last year that inflicted colossal damage upon life and property, he added.

He shared the warning with the provincial governments, federal administration and other federating units as well so that they should also get alerted about any unpredictable development. The minister pointed out that several regions across Pakistan received rain and hailstorm accompanied by strong winds, leading to a dip in temperature. The country is expected to experience heavy rainfall in many areas soon, he added.