Ex-principal secretary to Elahi arrested again

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption department has arrested Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.
Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested in anti-corruption case number 84/23 from outside the Camp Jail. The anti-corruption team came to arrest Mohammad Khan Bhatti, who is accused of accepting bribes in Mandi Bahauddin road construction contracts, said sources in the Anti-Corruption department.
Muhammad Khan Bhatti misused his powers and received bribes in various government projects, said the sources.
They said that the construction company was paid without completing the rehabilitation work of over 16-km-long road. The road maintenance work was substandard and not as per the prescribed standards, the sources added.
