Is dollar’s dominance in global trade indeed under threat?

ISLAMABAD: The world’s big economies are currently buzzing with the big question if the US dollar will continue to maintain its dominance in the time to come or not.

The dollar is being challenged in global trade by China’s currency Yuan. The influence of the Yuan is on the rise but at a very slow pace.

However, Frank Tang, an expert in the US-China trade conflict, wrote in the South China Morning Post that the yuan’s overseas use has made strong inroads since Beijing started yuan-denominated trade settlements a decade ago.

“The US dollar is over-represented, relative to its economic strength, pointing to its 41.1 percent proportion in global payments, 88 percent of global forex transactions, and 41.73 percent of the SDR basket,” said Tang.

He said that the Yuan’s reach – accounting for just 2.19 percent of global payments, 3.5 percent of global forex transactions, 2.76 percent of reserves held by central banks, and 12.28 percent in the International Monetary Fund’s special drawing rights (SDR) currency basket – is still low compared with China’s roughly 18 percent share of the global gross domestic product. He urged the Chinese government to implement a progressive tax on cross-border capital flows to help guard against external risks.

However, some write-ups in globally well-read newspapers of Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and Al Jazeera suggest that a rebellion is brewing against the King Dollar, but America is taking it for granted.

The latest report of Bloomberg has also rung the alarm bells for the US dollar informing that China’s Yuan has become the most traded currency in Russia by replacing the US dollar, a year after the invasion of Ukraine led to a slew of Western sanctions against Moscow.

The renminbi surpassed the dollar in monthly trading volume in February for the first time, and the difference became more pronounced in March, according to data compiled on daily transaction reports from the Moscow Exchange. Before the invasion of Ukraine, the renminbi’s trading volume on the Russian market was negligible.

The sanctions targeting Russia’s financial system have forced the Kremlin and Russian companies to switch their foreign trade transactions from the dollar and euro to currencies of countries that have declined to join any restrictions.

The Russian Finance Ministry converted its market operations to the renminbi instead of the dollar earlier in 2023, and developed a new structure for the national wealth fund to hold 60 per cent of its assets in renminbi. The Bank of Russia regularly calls on companies and citizens to move their assets into the rouble or “friendly” currencies to avoid the risk of having them blocked or frozen.

The share of Russian exports paid for in Yuan rose to 14 percent by September, according to data from the central bank. That is up from 0.4 percent before the start of the war. Russian companies have also turned to the Yuan and issued bonds in the Chinese currency worth the equivalent of more than $7 billion last year, according to Refinitiv data.

More importantly, Saudi Arabia has flirted with the idea of pricing its oil in Yuan. India is settling most of its oil purchases from Russia in non-dollar currencies.

India’s commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal recently announced that it would offer its currency as an alternative for trade to countries that are facing a shortage of dollars in the wake of the sharpest tightening in monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve in decades.

However, no other currency is right now close to replacing the dollar. Its stranglehold on the global financial system could weaken if more countries start trading in other currencies and reduce their exposure to the dollar.

The Article in the Washington Post written on March 24, 2024 written by Fareed Zakaria also mentions that sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine combined with Washington’s increasingly confrontational approach to China have created a perfect storm in which both Russia and China are accelerating efforts to diversify away from the dollar. Their central banks are keeping less of their reserves in dollars, and most trade between them is being settled in Yuan.

The Washington Post’s article also highlights if the unique status of dollar wanes, America will face a reckoning like none before mentioning that America’s politicians have gotten used to spending seemingly without any concerns about deficits — public debt has risen almost five-fold from roughly $6.5 trillion 20 years ago to $31.5 trillion today. The Fed has solved a series of financial crashes by massively expanding its balance sheet twelvefold, from around $730 billion 20 years ago to about $8.7 trillion today. All of this only works because of the dollar’s unique status.